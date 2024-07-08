Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the area today. Tuesday will be warm and muggy with an isolated inland shower or t-showers. Wednesday will be unsettled as the remnants of Beryl push through the area bringing possible heavy rain to the region.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Inland shower, upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

