Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the area today. Tuesday will be warm and muggy with an isolated inland shower or t-showers. Wednesday will be unsettled as the remnants of Beryl push through the area bringing possible heavy rain to the region.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Inland shower, upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.