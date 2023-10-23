Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool to start off the new week

Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:54 AM, Oct 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures warm up starting on Tuesday with highs near 70. Highs will stay near 70 through Friday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

