Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool to start off the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures warm up starting on Tuesday with highs near 70. Highs will stay near 70 through Friday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.