Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool to start off the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures warm up starting on Tuesday with highs near 70. Highs will stay near 70 through Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

