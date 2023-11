Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be bring rain to most of Western New York. Freezing rain is possible across the Southern Tier later Tuesday morning before changing to all rain. A few showers linger early on Wednesday. Dry weather Wednesday afternoon through Thanksgiving.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely and breezy, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.