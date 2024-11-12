Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly this afternoon with highs in the 40s

A cool breeze to start your Tuesday
Tuesday Weather
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the heavier jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning but the breeze will make it feel like it's in the 20s!

Mostly cloudy with a cool breeze this morning. Skies will clear from north to south across the region as the day moves along. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Clear skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App