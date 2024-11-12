Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly this afternoon with highs in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the heavier jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning but the breeze will make it feel like it's in the 20s!

Mostly cloudy with a cool breeze this morning. Skies will clear from north to south across the region as the day moves along. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

