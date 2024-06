Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy today with highs near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few clouds this morning will clear out and we'll have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Humidity levels will be much lower with highs near 80 this afternoon. Partly sunny with highs in the 80s on Tuesday. Warm and humid on Wednesday with afternoon t-showers. Cooler weather returns on Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.