Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Rain showers will continue overnight into early Thursday. Skies will clear Thursday afternoon. High clouds from Hurricane Helene will increase over the area Friday through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers south, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

