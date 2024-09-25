Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and thundershowers

An unsettled Wednesday forecast for Western New York
Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Rain showers will continue overnight into early Thursday. Skies will clear Thursday afternoon. High clouds from Hurricane Helene will increase over the area Friday through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers south, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

