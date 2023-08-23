Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and t-showers

Slight chance for showers this morning. Showers and thundershowers are likely later this afternoon.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:28 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 07:28:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers this morning. Showers and thundershowers likely this afternoon. Some of the rain later today could be locally heavy. Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. A few showers linger early on Thursday. A lot of dry time on Thursday with another round of thundershowers will arrive late Thursday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App