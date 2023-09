Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers to start your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold front moves across the area this morning bringing a few showers to the area. Skies will clear out this afternoon with some sunshine. Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s on Saturday. Showers return later on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: A few showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.