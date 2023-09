Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with a few showers across Western New York today. The rain chance is about 40%. Skies will clear out overnight with lows near 50. Sunny skies return on Tuesday with dry conditions through Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.