Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will move through Western New York today bringing showers and thundershowers to the area. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms across Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Geneses, and Wyoming Counties today. Skies clear on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday with warmer temperatures expected for the end of the week and the weekend.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: T-showers, upper 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.