Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cooler today with scattered showers and thundershowers. Showers will linger through early Wednesday morning before drier air returns. It will be dry from Thursday through the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.