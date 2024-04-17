Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain is likely today with highs in the low 60s. Thundershowers will develop later today and some of the storms could be severe. Best chance for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers arrive, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, low 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Overcast, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.