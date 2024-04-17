Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain is likely today with highs in the low 60s. Thundershowers will develop later today and some of the storms could be severe. Best chance for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers arrive, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Overcast, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

