Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase with some light snow arriving this afternoon. Skies will clear overnight and it's going to be cold tonight. Partly sunny on Valentine's Day with highs near 30. Snow returns on Thursday with colder air and snow showers Friday through Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Light snow, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.