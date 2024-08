Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Warm and muggy with isolated showers today. The remnants of Debby will arrive on Friday bringing more wet weather.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Isolated showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.