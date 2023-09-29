Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers to start your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with a few showers this morning. Skies will clear out this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly skies with temperatures in the 75 to 80 range. Temperatures stay in the 80s through the end of next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

