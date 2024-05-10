Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A few showers today; northern lights could be visible tonight

Space Weather Prediction Center Issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch meaning northern lights likely.
Friday Weather
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 10, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with some light sprinkles this morning. Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers developing this afternoon. Skies will clear out a bit tonight and the northern lights could be visible from Western New York. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. At least 5 earth-directed coronal mass ejections were observed and are expected to arrive as early as midday today. The geomagnetic storm is expected to last through Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Few sprinkles, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Brief shower, low 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Shower chance, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

