Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with snow showers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Windy and cold with snow showers today and tomorrow. Snow will taper off on Thursday but temperatures will be even colder with highs near 30.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cold, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.