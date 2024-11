BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not bad for this time of year. Mid-November and we will have temperatures near 50 degrees today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with drizzle, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.