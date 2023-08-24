Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy today with late storms

Spotty showers across parts of WNY this morning. Strong to severe storms develop late this afternoon.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Aug 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy today. Strong to severe storms will develop later this afternoon. The best chance for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier. Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. Skies will clear out on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Isolated showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and thundershowers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

