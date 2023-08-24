Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy today with late storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy today. Strong to severe storms will develop later this afternoon. The best chance for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier. Showers and thundershowers will continue overnight. Skies will clear out on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Isolated showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and thundershowers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

