Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another hot day for Western New York with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes across the region on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl arrive. The rain ends on Thursday with clearing skies in the afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.