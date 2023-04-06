Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be much cooler today with temperatures holding in the mid 40s the rest of the day. You can expect another breezy day with winds gusting near 30 mph. Skies will clear overnight with chilly lows near 30 degrees. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s, and we're back in the 50s for Easter Sunday. Dry and mild conditions expected next week. Long range forecast call for well above normal temperatures next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and windy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

