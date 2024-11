Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feels great on this Victory Monday to start off the day with temperatures near 50 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy today with a brief shower or sprinkle possible. Your Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Showers return early on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sprinkle, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.