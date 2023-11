Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild today with afternoon showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and mild today with rain showers later today. Best chance for rain will be after 4pm. Winds will increase this afternoon with gusts near 30 miles per hour. Winds will be even stronger overnight with gusts near 40 miles per hour. Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 50s before a cold front moves through and temperatures will drop Tuesday afternoon. Rain and snow showers return on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with sctd. showers, mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.