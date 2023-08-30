Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with temperatures in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool today with isolated showers. Skies will clear tonight with lows near 50 degrees. Sunny and dry weather will stick around through Labor Day with temperatures warming up.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

