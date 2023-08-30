Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with temperatures in the 60s

Below normal temperatures today with highs in the 60s
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:29 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 06:29:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool today with isolated showers. Skies will clear tonight with lows near 50 degrees. Sunny and dry weather will stick around through Labor Day with temperatures warming up.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, mid 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App