Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today with sctd. showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low pressure will linger to our north for the next few days keeping our weather cool and unsettled. Scattered showers today will be mostly south of Buffalo. Later today lake effect rain showers will push toward Buffalo. Lake effect rain will continue over Central Erie County tonight through early Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cool breeze, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds and showers, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

