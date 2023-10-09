Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today with sctd. showers

Cool and unsettled weather this week
Monday Weather
Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 07:36:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low pressure will linger to our north for the next few days keeping our weather cool and unsettled. Scattered showers today will be mostly south of Buffalo. Later today lake effect rain showers will push toward Buffalo. Lake effect rain will continue over Central Erie County tonight through early Wednesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Cool breeze, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Strong winds and showers, mid 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 50.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App