Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with highs near 30 today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cold today with winds gusting near 30 mph. An area of low pressure will bring snow and rain to the area Friday afternoon. The wintry mix changes back to all snow Saturday morning before coming to an end.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.