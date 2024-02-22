Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers likely today with highs in the upper 40s. A cold front will move through the area late Friday ushering in cooler air for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday in the 20s, but by Tuesday we are back near 60 degrees!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain south of Buffalo, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

