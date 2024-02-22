Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers likely

Colder on Saturday followed by a big warm-up next week.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 05:57:24-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers likely today with highs in the upper 40s. A cold front will move through the area late Friday ushering in cooler air for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday in the 20s, but by Tuesday we are back near 60 degrees!

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain south of Buffalo, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

