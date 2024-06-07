Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered rain showers

A lot of dry time this weekend
Friday Weather
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jun 07, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be cooler today with highs in the 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below normal through the start of next week. Rain showers will develop and a few thundershowers are also possible. It will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs near 70. Rain showers return late on Saturday and continue through early Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Spotty showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers likely, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App