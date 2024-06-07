Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered rain showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be cooler today with highs in the 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below normal through the start of next week. Rain showers will develop and a few thundershowers are also possible. It will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs near 70. Rain showers return late on Saturday and continue through early Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers likely, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

