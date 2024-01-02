Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool with winds gusting near 35 mph

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds will gust near 35 mile per hour this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance will move through the area overnight with light snow showers for the region. Light snow continues on Wednesday with less than 1" of accumulation.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

