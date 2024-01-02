Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool with winds gusting near 35 mph

A breezy and cool Tuesday
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 05:16:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds will gust near 35 mile per hour this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance will move through the area overnight with light snow showers for the region. Light snow continues on Wednesday with less than 1" of accumulation.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App