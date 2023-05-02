Aaron's Forecast: A chilly Tuesday with rain and snow showers, low 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The coolest day on our 7 Day Forecast is today with highs only in the low 40s. It will be chilly and unsettled today with rain showers mixing with snow showers over the Southern Tier. The precipitation chance will increase late this afternoon and this evening. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible overnight across the Southern Tier. Rain showers and cool temperatures stick around on Wednesday with highs back in the 50s on Thursday. The weekend looks wonderful with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

