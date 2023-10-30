Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today with scattered rain showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers and cool temperatures to start the week. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 40s today. On Tuesday temperatures will stay in the low 40s with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures stay below normal this week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

