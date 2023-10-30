Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today with scattered rain showers

Rain showers for your Monday
Monday Weather
Posted at 7:15 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 07:15:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers and cool temperatures to start the week. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 40s today. On Tuesday temperatures will stay in the low 40s with scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures stay below normal this week.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App