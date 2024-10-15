Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool again today with highs in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers at times. Rain and snow likely overnight with temperatures in the 30s. Another chilly day on Wednesday with rain and snow tapering off in the afternoon. The weather improves for the end of the week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow south, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

