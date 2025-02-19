Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cold today with highs in the teens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for Niagara County until 1pm today for 1-2" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Orleans County until 1pm today for 1-3" of snow.

Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens today. Winds will not be strong today with gusts near 20mph this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight with light snow by tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

