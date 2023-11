Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few flurries for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s today. A few flurries at times today. Saturday will be dry with temperatures near 40. Rain returns Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 40s. A wintry mix for the first part of your Monday followed by snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: A few flurries, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.