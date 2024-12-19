Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly today with temperatures near 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some icy spots could develop this morning creating slippery conditions in parking lots, sidewalks, and untreated roads.
A few flurries this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, near 30. Snow arrives after midnight with snow continuing through your Friday. A general 2 to 4" of accumulation expected. It will be much colder this weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.