Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly today with temperatures near 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some icy spots could develop this morning creating slippery conditions in parking lots, sidewalks, and untreated roads.

A few flurries this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, near 30. Snow arrives after midnight with snow continuing through your Friday. A general 2 to 4" of accumulation expected. It will be much colder this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

