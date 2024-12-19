Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly today with temperatures near 30

A general light snow across all of Western New York on Friday
Thursday Weather
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some icy spots could develop this morning creating slippery conditions in parking lots, sidewalks, and untreated roads.

A few flurries this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, near 30. Snow arrives after midnight with snow continuing through your Friday. A general 2 to 4" of accumulation expected. It will be much colder this weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App