Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures near 40 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Be prepared for a cool breeze as you head out the door this morning. Winds will gust near 35 miles per hour for your Tuesday!

Mostly cloudy with temperatures holding near 40 degrees today. Rain and snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon with minor accumulations south of Buffalo. Another round of light snow for the area on Friday, followed by frigid air for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Breezy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Cold, near 20.

