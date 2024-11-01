Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was so nice to trick-or-treat in the warm weather last night. A cold front moving through this morning will usher in cooler air for the rest of your Friday through the weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

