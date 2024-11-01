Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was so nice to trick-or-treat in the warm weather last night. A cold front moving through this morning will usher in cooler air for the rest of your Friday through the weekend.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Windy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 50s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.