Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible

A cool breeze for your Thanksgiving
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for your Thanksgiving. A brief shower is possible later this morning. A cold front will move through Western New York tonight ushering in cooler air for Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: A few flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.

