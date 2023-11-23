Aaron's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for your Thanksgiving. A brief shower is possible later this morning. A cold front will move through Western New York tonight ushering in cooler air for Friday and Saturday.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: A few flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Flurries, mid 30s.