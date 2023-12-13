Aaron's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with a cool breeze for your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front has ushered in cooler air to Western New York for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s this afternoon, but the wind will make it feel much cooler. On Thursday expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs back near 40. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the end of the week through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 40s.

