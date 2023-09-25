Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds to start the week with highs near 70

Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:37 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 06:37:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies will clear out from north to south across the area today. Clouds will linger across the Southern Tier a bit longer today. Temperatures will range from the low 70s in Buffalo to mid 60s across the Southern Tier. Clouds increase tonight with a few showers developing south of Buffalo. Quiet and mild weather for the rest of the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

