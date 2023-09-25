Aaron's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds to start the week with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies will clear out from north to south across the area today. Clouds will linger across the Southern Tier a bit longer today. Temperatures will range from the low 70s in Buffalo to mid 60s across the Southern Tier. Clouds increase tonight with a few showers developing south of Buffalo. Quiet and mild weather for the rest of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

