Aaron's Forecast: Locally dense fog to start off your Monday in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy dense fog to start your Monday. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 80. Normal high on this date is 66 degrees. Above normal temperatures stick around through Thursday. It will be much cooler this weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

