Aaron's Forecast: Locally dense fog across the Southern Tier this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dense fog across the Southern Tier this morning. Clouds increase with an isolated shower or thundershower possible late this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers are likely overnight. Rain showers will continue off and on for your Friday. Dry air returns to Western New York this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

