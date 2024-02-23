Aaron's Forecast: Locally dense fog across parts of WNY this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.
Fog this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s in Buffalo. Areas to the north and south of Buffalo will be in the mid 40s. It will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Spotty rain or snow shower, upper 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny mid 20s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 40s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 60s.