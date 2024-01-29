Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Light snow showers this morning with temperatures near 30

Flurries this morning with some sunny breaks this afternoon
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 06:46:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light snow showers to start your day. Mostly cloudy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the 30s. The weather will be quiet today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. Rain showers return on Thursday with cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Light snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

