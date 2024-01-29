Aaron's Forecast: Light snow showers this morning with temperatures near 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light snow showers to start your day. Mostly cloudy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the 30s. The weather will be quiet today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. Rain showers return on Thursday with cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

