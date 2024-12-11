Aaron's Forecast: Light rain and fog this morning; rain to snow this afternoon

Lake Effect Snow WARNING from 4 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Lake Effect Snow WARNING from 10 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Friday for Northern Erie, and Genesee Counties.

Here we go again! A significant lake effect snow event will start later today and continue through Friday.

Temperatures will drop today and the rain will mix with and change to snow. Winds will increase tonight and winds will gust near 45 mph on Thursday. Strong winds will cause whiteout conditions at times.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow and blowing snow, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, near 30

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

