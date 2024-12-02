Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow will continue well south of Buffalo

Lake effect snow WARNING through 7 p.m. Tuesday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

Snow totals will continue to increase well south of Buffalo today through Tuesday. The band will move toward Buffalo for the Wednesday morning commute. A general snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Everyone will see a few inches of accumulation then.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect moves north late, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow near Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow and windy, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

