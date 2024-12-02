Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow will continue well south of Buffalo

Snow arrives for everyone the middle of the week
Monday Weather
Posted
and last updated

Lake effect snow WARNING through 7 p.m. Tuesday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

Snow totals will continue to increase well south of Buffalo today through Tuesday. The band will move toward Buffalo for the Wednesday morning commute. A general snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Everyone will see a few inches of accumulation then.

MONDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect moves north late, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow near Buffalo, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow and windy, upper 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App