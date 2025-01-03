Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow will continue north and south of Buffalo

Winter Weather Advisory from 2pm today through 6pm Sunday for Orleans County.

Winter Weather Advisory now through 6pm Sunday for Allegany County.

Lake Effect Snow Warning now through 6pm Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Another chilly day in Western New York with highs near 30. The wind will continue to make it feel much cooler with wind-chills in the teens. Winds will increase overnight and expect gusts near 40 miles per hour on Saturday. Lake effect snow will continue today through Sunday north and south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow north and south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, low 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

