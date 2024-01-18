Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow will continue across parts of WNY

Lake effect snow south of Buffalo this morning
Thursday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 07:05:03-05

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 p.m. for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties.

Lake effect south of Buffalo early this morning will shift northward late this morning though this afternoon. In the band another 4-9"+ expected. Outside of the band expect 1-2" of snow. The band will come to an end overnight, but a general snow will arrive. Expect 1-2" of snow tonight with another 1-2" on Friday. Cold with a few flurries on Saturday. Partly sunny, mid 20s on Sunday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Lake effect south, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, teens.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

