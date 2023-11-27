Aaron's Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Warning for parts of Western New York

Lake Effect Snow Warning from 10am today through 7am Wednesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

2-4" of snow today.

4-8" of snow tonight.

Lake effect snow south of Buffalo will intensify later today and overnight. Winds will be strong creating blowing and drifting snow in the warning areas making for some very difficult travel. Strong winds with scattered rain and snow showers outside of the lake effect snow band.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south of Buffalo, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south of Buffalo, low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Strong winds with lake effect snow south of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

