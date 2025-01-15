Aaron's Forecast: Lake effect snow showers will continue across the area today

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 4 a.m. Thursday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for another 4 to 8" of snow.

Snow showers off and on today with a general inch of accumulation. Lake effect snow south of Buffalo with 2 to 6" of snow today.

Lake effect snow will move through Buffalo overnight with a quick 1 to 3" of accumulation. A general snow will bring another 1 to 3" of snow to all of WNY on Thursday. Friday will be a quiet day with a more active weather pattern this weekend. A wintry mix expected on Saturday with cold air returning on Sunday. The coldest air mass of the season will arrive on Monday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: General light snow, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, teens.

